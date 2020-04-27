Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did the New England Patriots find a steal in free agency after the draft concluded?

Who knows, but some are bullish on the potential.

After passing on quarterbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Patriots reportedly signed a pair of undrafted free agent signal-caller’s in Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith and Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke.

The two will join Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in camp, and at least in Lewerke’s case, NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks he might be more than just a guy to round out the 90-man training camp roster.

“The Patriots signed a Michigan State free-agent, Brian Lewerke, In undrafted free agency Saturday night,” King wrote. “He might be more than just a camp arm. (If, of course, there’s a camp.) Impressive guy to some at the combine.”

Interesting.

The 23-year-old completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,079 yards and 17 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in his senior season with the Spartans.

