Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don Sweeney began his video call Friday with two important messages.

First, the Bruins general manager expressed his gratitude and well wishes for the medical workers, first responders and other essential personnel who’ve been instrumental in leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, he directed his attention toward former Bruins forward Colby Cave, who is in a medically induced coma at at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

“I wanna send along and ask for your thoughts and prayers to be with Colby Cave and his wife, Emily, his father, Al, his mother, Jennifer, and the entire Cave family,” Sweeney said. “Colby is a special young man, and he needs our love and support right now. So we wish him well and send those thoughts and prayers.”

Cave, 25, appeared in 23 games with Boston before being claimed off waivers by the Edmonton Oilers last season.

His family released a statement on his condition Thursday, one day after his wife posted an emotional Instagram message saying, “We need a miracle.”

Several Bruins players have recorded messages for their former teammate, and we all certainly will continue to pull for Cave amid a very scary situation.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images