Dr. Anthony Fauci (still) can see a path back to baseball this summer.

But he’s being cautiously optimistic about it.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is advising President Trump throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said last week that there indeed is a path back to sports, namely baseball.

And during an appearance Monday with Jack Curry on YES Network, Fauci reiterated sports could come back, and he added fans potentially could be involved.

“It’s reasonable you could put a group of players in a few cities and make sure you test them so they don’t infect others, and you have baseball in a spectator-less environment,” Fauci said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Another version is to limit the number of people in the stadium and make sure you seat them in a way where they are really separate and maybe even wearing the facial coverings. People say ‘are you crazy?’ But to me, it’s better than no baseball at all.”

At the moment, none of the four major sports leagues have concrete plans to return, though pretty much everything is being explored and entertained. Still, it must be encouraging to the leagues that Fauci has now said multiple times he sees a path back.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images