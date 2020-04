Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the Red Sox “My Story” podcast, we hear from Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia as he details his journey from Woodland, Calif., to the highest levels of Major League Baseball.

NESN’s Tom Caron hosts as you get an inside look at the life of the four-time All-Star.