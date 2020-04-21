Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson might have jumped the gun Tuesday afternoon.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback revealed he will grace the cover of “Madden NFL 21,” which will release sometime in late summer. However, EA Sports, the gaming publisher behind the “Madden” franchise, apparently wasn’t quite ready for the news to break.

Check out this tweet from the official “Madden” Twitter account:

When the @Ravens leak your Cover Athlete…😑 pic.twitter.com/qO5I90YxNE — Madden NFL 20 #StayandPlay (@EAMaddenNFL) April 21, 2020

Oops!

It’s hard to fault Jackson on this one, as he understandably is excited about being chosen as the cover athlete for the most popular sports video game of all time. Still, he probably should’ve double-checked that it was alright to break the news.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images