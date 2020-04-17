Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez’s virtual baseball career is off to a rough start.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher ranks 27th out of 30 in MLB.com’s “MLB: The Show” Players League Week 1 power rankings. Rodriguez went 1-7 in the first week of play, and he’ll have to fare much better in the ensuing 21 games if he is to carry Boston’s banner into the competition’s postseason.

“Rodriguez probably won’t make the playoffs in the league, but we’ll always have the quadruple fist bump after he took an early lead on Gallo, and the ‘Fun Guy’ shirt,” MLB.com’s Juan Toribio wrote Friday afternoon.

Highlights of Rodriguez’s opening week include the aforementioned festival of fist bumps and his awesome reaction to the home run he hit as Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers.

Fans who want to watch “MLB: The Show” Players League games live can stream every matchup here. Those who want to watch only Rodriguez’s games can stream them live on his personal Twitch account.

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images