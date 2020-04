Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In this episode of the NESN My Story Podcast, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez joins former Boston pitcher Manny Delcarmen to discuss E-Rod’s childhood in Venezuela and how Johan Santana and Pedro Martinez helped guide Rodriguez’s path to the majors.