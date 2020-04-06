Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is a Renaissance man.

The former New England Patriots tight end has been extremely busy since retiring as he has become a CBD spokesperson, hosted a massive party during Super Bowl week and now has won a WWE belt.

Gronk took home the WWE 24/7 Championship on Sunday night during Wrestlemania by pinning his friend Mojo Rawley.

What can’t this guy do.

NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia broke down the big man’s win in his brand new digital segment “LOTZ of Likes” on Monday afternoon.

Check out the very first “Lotz of Likes” segments above!

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images