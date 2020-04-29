Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have you seen the latest meme setting social media ablaze?

Well, it’s a doozy.

The newest social media craze is posting a photo of your torso, accompanied by a photo of a person’s legs in thigh high boots so it looks like it is one body.

Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster joined in on the action Tuesday afternoon, and “NESN After Hours” co-host Emerson Lotzia followed it up with a picture of his own Wednesday.

Lotzia discussed the popular meme in the latest edition of “LOTZ Of Likes.” Check out the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images