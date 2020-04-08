Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The former face of Boston, Tom Brady, may have left the New England Patriots, but wide receiver Julian Edelman has been showcasing his city pride on social media.

Edelman took to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday donning a Celtics and Red Sox jersey, respectively.

Via Twitter, Edelman posted a video wearing a No. 11 Celtics jersey, encouraging fans to keep a positive, comeback mentality during this time.

On Instagram, he uploaded a photoshopped image of him in a dirt-stained Sox uniform in a game, joking about getting back to baseball after Major League Baseball’s proposed plan to start the season.

“And apparently you guys love seeing Julian Edelman wear baseball pants because these two posts combined right now have hundreds of thousands of likes,” NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia said during the new digital segment “LOTZ of Likes” on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images