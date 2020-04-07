Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox put together a clever display outside of Fenway Park’s Gate B entrance to illustrate the unprecedented times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It hung on the statues of Boston legends Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio — and it had a twist.

“They’re sporting Red Sox face masks,” NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia said during the new digital segment “LOTZ of Likes” on Tuesday.

“… Although I’d like to see them step up their social distancing a little bit,” Lotzia added. “But staying safe, staying fashionable, we hope you guys are doing both.”

Check out the “LOTZ of Likes” segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images