The Boston Red Sox put together a clever display outside of Fenway Park’s Gate B entrance to illustrate the unprecedented times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It hung on the statues of Boston legends Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky, Bobby Doerr and Dom DiMaggio — and it had a twist.
“They’re sporting Red Sox face masks,” NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia said during the new digital segment “LOTZ of Likes” on Tuesday.
“… Although I’d like to see them step up their social distancing a little bit,” Lotzia added. “But staying safe, staying fashionable, we hope you guys are doing both.”
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images