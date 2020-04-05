Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third week in a row, deprived NASCAR fans can look forward to some virtual racing.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event has been a huge success, with gaming and motorsports alike uniting to enjoy a common love: competition. The fun will continue Sunday with the Food City Showdown, which will feature a different format from the previous PIS races, at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Here are the drivers who will compete in this afternoon's #FoodCityShowdown presented by @mmschocolate! Who will you be cheering for today? pic.twitter.com/nlcj6tZ3kK — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 5, 2020

Believe it or not, Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Mojo Rawley will serve as co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s race. FS1 will broadcast the event online and on TV.

Here’s how to watch the Food City Showdown online:

When: Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images