For the third week in a row, deprived NASCAR fans can look forward to some virtual racing.
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event has been a huge success, with gaming and motorsports alike uniting to enjoy a common love: competition. The fun will continue Sunday with the Food City Showdown, which will feature a different format from the previous PIS races, at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
Here are the drivers who will compete in this afternoon's #FoodCityShowdown presented by @mmschocolate!
Who will you be cheering for today? pic.twitter.com/nlcj6tZ3kK
— eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 5, 2020
Believe it or not, Rob Gronkowski and WWE star Mojo Rawley will serve as co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s race. FS1 will broadcast the event online and on TV.
Here’s how to watch the Food City Showdown online:
When: Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
More NASCAR: iRacing Updates Virtual Bristol To Include Colossus TV
Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images