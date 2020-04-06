Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some (virtual) short-track racing?

Throughout this week, NASCAR drivers will compete at iconic venues in the Short Track iRacing Challenge, which will be broadcast on NBCSN. From Monday through Wednesday, six drivers will participate in two timed races at a famous short track. Each night will feature a different track with a different set of drivers. The top two finishers from each night will advance to Thursday’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway.

Here’s the schedule, along with the corresponding group of drivers:

Monday at Rockingham Speedway: Kyle Busch, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Parker Kligerman,Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

Tuesday at Lucas Oil Raceway: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton,Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson

Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr.,Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider

Here’s how to watch Monday’s race from virtual Rockingham Speedway online and on TV:

When: Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images