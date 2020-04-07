Throughout this week, NASCAR drivers will compete at iconic venues in the Short Track iRacing Challenge, which will be broadcast on NBCSN. From Monday through Wednesday, six drivers will participate in two timed races at a famous short track. Each night will feature a different track with a different set of drivers. The top two finishers from each night will advance to Thursday’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway.
The Short Track iRacing Challenge continues Tuesday night.
William Byron dominated Monday night’s opener, winning both 35-lap races at the virtual Rockingham Speedway to advance to Thursday’s championship race. Because Byron won both races, NBC on NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte used a “Peacock Provisional” to send another driver to the championship round. He selected Kyle Busch — a controversial decision among some NASCAR fans.
Next up are Tuesday’s races at the virtual Lucas Oil Raceway.
Here’s the remaining schedule, along with the corresponding groups of drivers:
Tuesday at Lucas Oil Raceway: Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson
Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider
Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s race from virtual Lucas Oil Raceway online and on TV:
When: Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
