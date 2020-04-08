Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Throughout this week, NASCAR drivers will compete at iconic venues in the Short Track iRacing Challenge, which will be broadcast on NBCSN. From Monday through Wednesday, six drivers will participate in two timed races at a famous short track. Each night will feature a different track with a different set of drivers. The top two finishers from each night will advance to Thursday’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway.

The Short Track iRacing Challenge continues Wednesday night.

Five drivers — William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch — already have solidified spots in Thursday’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway. Byron (victories in both races Monday night), Larson and Bell (victories in first and second race, respectively, Tuesday night) are in after taking checkered flags, while both Busch and Hamlin made the cut thanks to “Peacock Provisionals” from NBC on NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte.

Next up are Wednesday’s races at the virtual Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Here’s the group of drivers:

Wednesday at Myrtle Beach Speedway: Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Timmy Hill, Ryan Preece and Myatt Snider

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s race online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com