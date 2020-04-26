Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some (virtual) superspeedway racing?

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues Sunday with the Geico 70 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is looking for his third straight victory after victories at Bristol Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway.

Sunday’s race also will see the iRacing debut of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon.

You know this one will be wild! Retweet if you're ready for the #GEICO70 today from the virtual @TalladegaSuperS at 1 PM ET! pic.twitter.com/BTtaK0tEGs — eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 26, 2020

Will a virtual race at Talladega be as chaotic as the real-life events typically are? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the Geico 70 online:

When: Sunday, April 26, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via iRacing.com