Ever wonder what it’s like to go up against Kevin Garnett?

Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter was lucky enough to do so before the soon-to-be Hall of Famer retired from the NBA in 2016. And the memories still are vivid in Kanter’s mind.

“My first year, my first two years (in the NBA) — he was with the Celtics. I remember going to a game, the coach told us in the locker room, ‘Don’t let KG get into your head.’ That was the first thing the coach told us, right?” Kanter told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on the latest edition of “The Enes Kanter Show.”

“And I remember playing against him when he was in Brooklyn (with the Nets), he was just talking trash so much. You know, I’d shoot the ball, he’d block my shot, he’d start talking trash. (It was the) best of KG the whole world talks about. But I mean I feel like going against him, it’s like a story to tell your kids. I mean obviously, KG was one of so many young kids’ favorite and idol. And I was like you know what, it was an honor to go up against him.”

Garnett was one of Kanter’s favorite players growing up, so getting the chance to play against him was a dream. But there was something particular that drew Kanter to Garnett.

“Just his mental strength,” Kanter said. “He never looked like the strongest guy. He always looked kind of skinny, but he was a beast. He never backed down from anybody. He was basically beating up everybody — first in his head, and then on the court. So it was just impressive to me.”

Sounds like the KG we know and love.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images