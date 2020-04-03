Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart was the first and only Boston Celtics player to contract COVID-19, but he’s since been completely cleared from the virus.

The guard’s quick recovery came as no surprise to teammate Enes Kanter, however. The C’s center never had a doubt.

“I was just worried about all my other teammates and I was praying for Marcus Smart but I knew he was going to beat it,” Kanter said Friday in a conference call with reporters.

“He’s a strong kid, he’s a strong guy, that virus never faced anyone like Marcus Smart.”

During his quarantine period, Smart was very vocal about his positive test as a means to share information about the virus and encourage others to stay at home.

He called in to CNN to discuss his symptoms, and now that he’s healthy again, is donating his blood plasma for COVID-19 research.

“It’s so amazing to see how outspoken he is about all of this stuff because people need it,” Kanter said. “He’s a big voice because he’s been through it. You knew how he felt, what he’s been through. He’s an amazing, intelligent, educated person, so it’s good to see how outspoken he is.” You don’t need to be Smart’s teammate to now how tough he is. If you’ve ever seen him play, you know the virus never stood a chance against him. NBA Rumors: League Proposed Players Take Substantial Pay Cut to NBPA

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images