Are you ready for the best thing you’ll see all day, Patriots fans?

In honor of April Fools’ Day, former New England offensive lineman Matt Light shared one heck of a throwback video. The clip, recorded sometime during the early 2000s (probably 2004), features Light and fellow offensive linemen Dan Koppen, Joe Andruzzi, Steve Neal and Gene Mruczkowski singing about mustaches — for some reason. It probably was for a commercial, but honestly, we really have no idea.

Oh, the video also stars something named Tom Brady. It also almost contains NSFW language.

Enjoy:

Happy April Fools’ Day… from the Mustache Men! pic.twitter.com/sgzxf8KxUM — Light Foundation (@LightFoundation) April 1, 2020

Mustaches, forever.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/LightFoundation