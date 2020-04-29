Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re not going to beat around the bush: This is a story about David Ortiz absolutely destroying a baseball in 2004 at the Tokyo Dome.

The homer — which traveled an estimated 514 feet, according to then-Boston Globe reporter Gordon Edes — was hit during an exhibition game between All-Stars from Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. Oh, and the game was played Nov. 6, 2004, a full 10 days after Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox broke some verkakte curse. Clearly, Ortiz wasn’t willing to sit back and relax after his legendary postseason heroics.

Anyway, take a look at this bomb:

If that were hit today, you know the accompanying tweets would be chock-full of all the emojis.

Shunsuke Watanabe, the submarining right-hander who gave up the home run, was rather impressed.

“It felt like he hit the ball almost twice the length of the stadium,” he said after the game, via Edes. “Since the count was 3-and-0, I knew I could not walk him, so I threw a fastball knowing he might hit it. I saw one of the greatest home runs in the world.”

That you did, Shunsuke.

