Jackie Bradley Jr. and his wife, Erin, are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, but doing so in their own way.

Spearheaded by Erin, the Bradley family is donating to help the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, as the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato reported Friday.

“There are so many different storylines to their lives,” Erin told the Herald. “Because of that, they deserve a chance and deserve support. Whether that means volunteering to hand out food at shelters or a financial donation or just being there to chat to them, I think they’re people like us. It can happen to anybody. The more you sit and talk to them, you realize it can happen.”

The Bradleys have donated to the program before, but this act of kindness shows even though JBJ may not be helping the Red Sox on the diamond, his family is still willing to help their Boston community.

“I think it’s good for fans to see that while we’re here for baseball and it’s our husbands’ jobs, we do become a part of the community, too,” Erin said. “Our daughter, Emerson, was born in Boston, which may not be a forever home for us, but will always hold a really special spot in our hearts.”

Jackie Bradley Jr. is now among the longest tenured Red Sox players, having played in Boston since 2013.

Notably, the Bradley family joins many Boston athletes including Jackie’s former college friend and fellow Boston sports star, Stephon Gilmore, who announced he would be helping against the virus by donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston.

Of course, the two are not the only ones doing their part during the uncertain times as many have already done so.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images