A college quarterback looking to make a transition to receiver?

Julian Edelman knows what that’s like. And after 10 successful years doing so in the NFL, the New England Patriots receiver will always be included in the comparisons when another player is trying to do the same thing.

ESPN did so Friday while publishing a story titled “Can Navy’s Malcolm Perry become the next Julian Edelman?” clearly insinuating the comparison.

“Perry has always thrived on the fly. It comes from a military mindset of finding a comfort level during the most uncomfortable situations. That certainly fits his next mission: following the likes of Antwaan Randle El and Julian Edelman, both of whom successfully made the transition from throwing passes in college to catching them in the pros,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote.

And while the quarterback-to-receiver storyline is what created the comparisons, in this situation, the measurables certainly add to it.

Perry is 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds. He ran a 4.63 40 yard dash with 36-inch vertical leap and 122-inch broad jump.

Edelman was a shade under 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds coming out of Kent State before the Patriots drafted him in the 7th round in 2009. He ran a 4.52 40 yard dash on his Pro Day with a 36.5-inch vertical leap and 123-inch broad jump.

Much like Edelman, Perry is highly recognized for his shiftiness. However, the biggest question mark arises in regards to Perry’s ability to run precise routes. As Patriots fans know, Edelman has made his living doing just that, and until it’s seen from Perry, the comparisons will be just that.

The Patriots met with Perry at the East-West Shrine Game.

