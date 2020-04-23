Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There may not be a person more excited for the upcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season than ESPN’s Dick Vitale.

The broadcasting legend and Buccaneers season ticket holder joined Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin on “NESN After Hours” on Wednesday night to discuss the team’s latest star-studded additions and even gave a play-by-play call of a hypothetical link up between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

To hear watch the entire hilarious segment, check out the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images