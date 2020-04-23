Aaron Dobson hasn’t played a regular-season game in the NFL since finishing the 2015 season in New England, his third with the Patriots organization.

Dobson, a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, played 24 career games (13 starts) due in large part because of injuries and unfulfilled expectations. He was cut in September 2016.

Seemingly, and maybe not surprisingly, Dobson doesn’t have many fond memories of his time in New England. At least that’s the way he depicted it as he posted a series of tweets Thursday explaining stories about his time with the Patriots.

“Some of the conversations I had about me not playing in NE went like this..why are you hanging out (with) defensive players? (like we are not all on the same team) why do you wear your hoodie so much in the building? (Like why does that even matter) I can’t make this up lol (shaking my head),” Dobson tweeted.

“Then all of a sudden a huge article comes out about me mouthing off to coaches and being disrespectful lol and that was the reason I wasn’t playing.. never happened EVER! But why make a story up like that?…” Dobson posted.

The 28-year-old Dobson spent short stints with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals organizations post-New England, however, nothing ever materialized.

During his three years with the Patriots, Dobson totaled 53 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns — 37 receptions, 519 yards and all four scores which came in 12 games during his rookie season. He went on to play 12 games in his final two years combine.

