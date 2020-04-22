Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are many lame, tired debates in sports.

However, none are worse than the “does Bill Belichick or Tom Brady deserve more credit for the Patriots dynasty” conversation.

Nevertheless, former New England cornerback Asante Samuel resurfaced the discussion Wednesday afternoon in light of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ acquisition of Rob Gronkowski. Samuel also offered super nuanced take on the matter.

Take a look:

I think Bill Belichick needed Tom to be successful. Do you think Tom needs Bill??? My answer is Nooo. Talk to me — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) April 22, 2020

Talk about going out on a limb.

Of course, the truth is that Brady and Belichick deserve equal credit for New England’s incredible run of dominance. Neither could do the others job — a point Brady made during his recent interview with Howard Stern.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images