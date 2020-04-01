Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots quarterback situation has everybody talking.

Will Jarrett Stidham be the starter Week 1? Will veteran Brian Hoyer be the No. 1 signal-caller? Or will the Patriots go after another quarterback in free agency?

Ex-Patriot and current media personality Chris Long shared his opinion while on the Ringer’s Kevin Clark’s “Slow News Day” podcast.

“I’d want to see Jameis Winston anywhere right now,” Long said when asked who he’d like to see behind center. “I could see if the (Jordan) Love kid drops to wherever they’re picking (No. 23). He could be a nice option. Or they may do that thing where they have something up their sleeve and they trade up, but they have a plan.

“I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think it’s (Jarrett) Stidham all the way through,” Long added.

All-new SLOW NEWS DAY: @JOEL9ONE joins me to talk about Tiger King, Jeff Lowe, the impact of the NFL's shortened offseason, the Patriots outlook and re-watching the 28-3 game. pic.twitter.com/DAnLIpT9QU — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 1, 2020

While respecting Long’s opinion, it’s notable that current Patriots like Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty have both spoke out in praise of Stidham.

One certainty is that 2019 third-stringer Cody Kessler will not be the starter Week 1, as the Patriots reportedly released Kessler on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images