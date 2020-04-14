Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alright, we’ll say it: Phil Hughes is better at tweeting than he was at pitching.

(That’s not necessarily a dig at his pitching resumé, which is solid; rather, it speaks to how great of a Twitter follow Hughes is.)

Hughes late Monday retweeted a clip from an “MLB: The Show” Players League matchup between Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. The video featured Snell, using the Rays, hitting a home run over the left field fence at virtual Tropicana Field. However, there was something off about the clip, which Hughes used as an opportunity to execute a masterful troll job.

Check this out:

Man those graphics are incredibly realistic. Then I saw fans in the stands https://t.co/6Yj6U0lG8Q — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) April 14, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to Rays fans.

The Players League continues Tuesday night, with Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez among those set to participate. You can click here for scheduling and streaming information.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images