An emotional, yet powerful moment took place during the WNBA Draft on Friday.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe and mother to Gianna, announced on Instagram earlier the same day that her daughter, along with Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester would selected as honorary draft picks.

Kobe, Gianna, Altobelli and Chester were four of seven who tragically perished in a helicopter crash in January.

Before the Draft got underway, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert officially drafted the trio into the league. After their names were announced, members of their families shared a few emotional words.

“She exemplified the ‘Mamba mentality’ and was a fierce competitor,” Chris Chester, father of Payton, said. “Her skill and determination to play in the WNBA is something I have no doubt she would achieve, but only was surpassed by her joy of life and for the game.”

J.J. Altobelli, who also lost his parents, John and Keri, in the crash, was accompanied by his younger sister Lexi, thanking the WNBA for honoring Alyssa.

“Alyssa loved the game of basketball and she worked extremely hard at her craft,” he said. “There’s no doubt in our minds that she would have made it to the WNBA after her years at Oregon.”

Vanessa also thanked the league in an emotional speech.

“Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year,” she said. “It would have been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, just like her daddy. So thank you, thank you for honoring my little girl.”

She ended it by providing some advice this year’s draft picks.

“Work hard. Never settle. Use that ‘Mamba mentality.'”

Watch the whole video below, but you may want to grab some tissues beforehand:

The WNBA pays tribute to the lives of Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester by selecting them as honorary draftees in the #WNBADraft 2020. pic.twitter.com/AqpZnc4xfo — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images