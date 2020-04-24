Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football fans are getting an inside look (literally) at the homes of several league figures.

Fans fawned over Kliff Kingsbury’s impressive war room early in the draft. But Jerry Jones did not see the same fate.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen seated on his $250 million yacht prior to selecting CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick. But fans seemed less concerned about the impressive pick and more concerned about Jones’ war room.

Here are just a few of the best tweets:

Does Jerry Jones live in an apple store? pic.twitter.com/7D1sSdLEGm — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 24, 2020

Jerry pulls the trigger on Lamb from his space pod pic.twitter.com/TAEBzNwQIo — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 24, 2020

YOU HAVE 72 HOURS TO DELIVER THE PLUTONIUM pic.twitter.com/B2EbDYIR0w — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 24, 2020

what kinda space ship is Jerry drafting from? pic.twitter.com/K6hKulRg23 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jones making a phone call from his submarine. pic.twitter.com/5L3kPYV8Zi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 24, 2020

And Jerry Jones is live on the NFL Draft from that one Bond villain’s submarine. pic.twitter.com/FuCFuXuMtY — Joshua A. Swanson (@Swany8) April 24, 2020

Is Jerry Jones drafting below deck from a Corona quarantined cruise ship? pic.twitter.com/DPm9Cc0Gey — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) April 24, 2020

Jerry Jones: “I’ll be on my space ship if y’all need me.” #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/F4yeyvswOq — Sarah Tiana (@sarahtiana) April 24, 2020

Classic Jerry.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images