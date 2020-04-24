With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, football fans are getting an inside look (literally) at the homes of several league figures.

Fans fawned over Kliff Kingsbury’s impressive war room early in the draft. But Jerry Jones did not see the same fate.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen seated on his $250 million yacht prior to selecting CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick. But fans seemed less concerned about the impressive pick and more concerned about Jones’ war room.

Here are just a few of the best tweets:

Classic Jerry.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images