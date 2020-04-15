Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s something about Fenway Park on a late summer night.

And Major League Baseball fans seem to agree.

FOX Sports MLB’s official Twitter account ran a poll Tuesday asking fans to vote on the best ballpark in the American League East. So they had to choose between Fenway Park, Camden Yards, Rogers Centre, Yankee Stadium and Tropicana Field.

And the home of the Boston Red Sox was named the winner.

The votes are in! According to the MLB on FOX fans, @fenwaypark is the best ballpark in the AL East! pic.twitter.com/bCtF2qbPpA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 15, 2020

We don’t disagree.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images