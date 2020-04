Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Having trouble staying in shape during the quarantine?

No problem.

FightCamp Boxing is offering interactive boxing lessons to athletes of all kinds, which will help people stay in shape during these times of uncertainty.

NESN’s Courtney Cox spoke with FightCamp co-founder Tom Duquette to find out more.