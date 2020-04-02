Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

A Philadelphia Union player is the first in the MLS to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Wednesday. The player, which is experiencing mild symptoms, has observed “appropriate isolation protocols” and has been working “directly” with the Union’s medical staff and Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials.

No players or staff have utilized the Power Training Complex facility or Subaru Park since March 12.

“Based upon guidance from Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials, infectious disease specialists and Major League Soccer health officials, this case does not present a risk to our fans, our most recent opponent, LAFC, or any of the other Union players, staff, or personnel,” the team said in a statement release Wednesday, “and Union players and personnel do not need to be tested as the team is outside of the 14-day window where anyone with team related interactions with the player would have reported symptoms.”

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf placed the state under a stay-at-home order until April 30 on Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images