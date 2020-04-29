Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA G League’s new development program has claimed another highly-ranked prospect.

Five-star recruit Daishen Nix has decommited from UCLA and will instead sign with the G League for a deal “in the $300,000 range,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

G League deal for Daishen Nix — arguably the best point guard in the 2021 NBA draft — is expected to be in the $300,000 range, sources said. https://t.co/V96P84WInb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2020

Nix is the latest five-star recruit to do so as both Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd decided to bypass college and enter the G League earlier this month. The program has become a viable alternative route for prospects who don’t want to attend college, with a clear potential of earning money.

The 6-foot-5 Nix is the No. 15 player (No. 1 point guard) in the 2020 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

He committed to play for UCLA in August 2019 and had other offers from Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, and Maryland. Nix played his high school basketball at Trinity International School in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images