Florence Schelling recently made history when she was named general manager of SC Bern, a hockey team based in Switzerland, becoming the first female GM of a top-level, professional men’s team.

Schelling, a Northeastern University hockey alum, had an accomplished hockey career before turning to coaching, and now management.

She helped lead the Swiss national hockey team to play in 10 World Championships and four Olympic Games, is an Olympic bronze medalist and was the first woman to play in the Swiss men’s National B League. She also coached the Swiss U-18 women’s hockey team.

Schelling talks to NESN’s Meredith Gorman about her new role, her ascent through the ranks in the hockey world and her advice to those looking to break glass ceilings and follow in her footsteps.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

