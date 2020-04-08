For NFL teams riding lengthy postseason droughts, moral victories often can be welcomed.

It’s tough to imagine that will be the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however.

The Bucs, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2007, now will be led by arguably the greatest football player of all time. Tom Brady’s arrival immediately vaulted expectations in Tampa Bay, so much so that former NFL head coach Brian Billick believes it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Buccaneers in the upcoming season.

“In the NFL, it’s very binary. You either win the Super Bowl or you don’t,” Billick said on NFL Network. “You’re either one or the other. For Tom Brady, who made it very clear he’s the GOAT, anything less than a Super Bowl is a failed season. So he’s gonna bring that mentality, which can be good for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But you’re going to hear it all year long, no matter how they’re doing. ‘Well, let’s see how they do in the playoffs.’ Or they could do well in the playoffs, ‘Let’s see if they can win a Super Bowl,’ because that’s the benchmark Tom Brady, the GOAT, brings to it and I’m sure Tampa Bay is thinking the same thing.”

Should Brady, who turns 43 before the start of the 2020 season, claim the Lombardi Trophy in his first season in Central Florida, it pretty safely would be the most impressive achievement in his career.

