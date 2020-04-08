Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and his wife, reality television star Kristin Cavallari have a track history of not abiding by recommendations from public health officials.

It’s known that the couple decided not to vaccinate their three children, and recently decided to travel to another country amid a global pandemic.

That decision caused their family to get trapped in the Bahamas for 22 days, as chronicled in a Twitter thread by entertainment writer Claire Downs.

As noted by Downs, the entire Cutler family was in tow, in addition to Cavallari’s hairstylist Justin Anderson and his partner. They first posted pictures from the island March 15 to social media. And on March 30, when the Bahamas had mandated a curfew and closed all businesses, they still were there despite travel in and out of the country still being allowed.

By March 24, the Bahamian government blocked off incoming travelers and pressed for visitors to make plans to leave immediately or get stuck there indefinitely.

Finally, on April 6, Cavallari posted they’d made it back to Nashville. Check out the thread below, as the lack of concern for the outbreak almost is hilarious.

On March 12, the same day Cuomo announced that NY was in a state of emergency, Kristin posted this pic of her in unhemmed pants with the caption, “woke up in New York.” She lives in Nashville pic.twitter.com/FPI70An6mI — claire (@clairecdowns) April 6, 2020

To be determined if the couple will adhere to advice from public health officials in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images