The Patriots reportedly are doing “serious homework” on Jordan Love, who’s among the consensus top four quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL draft class.

While Foxboro potentially could be a good fit for Love, Dan Orlovsky believes the Utah State product would be an even better fit with one of New England’s rivals.

Orlovsky on Monday laid out three things he hopes to see happen in the upcoming draft, one of which is the Pittsburgh Steelers moving up the boards to select Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

“I want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers find a way to get back into the middle of the first round if Jordan Love falls and draft him,” Orvlosky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It’s a perfect storm in reality because the Steelers don’t have a lot of holes on their football team. They’re getting their Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger back. He’s 38 and under contract for two more years. Jordan Love can go there, he can sit, he can be on that Patrick Mahomes-type of plan. I want to see the Steelers make that happen.”

Justin Herbert to the Cowboys. The Steelers trading up to grab Jordan Love. Those are just two of the three things @danorlovsky7 would like to see happen in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/aowl8YDxxv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 13, 2020

The Steelers currently own only six picks in the 2020 draft, with the first not coming until 49th overall. Pittsburgh, at least on paper, makes plenty of sense as a potential landing spot for Love, but with the Aggies signal-caller’s stock rising, it might take quite a bit to move up and be in position to draft him. That might be too great of a risk for a player who’s somewhat of a project.

Not to mention, there’s another route the Steelers could go in order to bolster their quarterback situation without handing over assets. Some talking heads believe Jameis Winston would be a solid fit in Pittsburgh.

