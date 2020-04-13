Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tragedy struck the NFL world Sunday night.

Tarvaris Jackson, who played quarterback nine years in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks, died in a single-car crash in Alabama, TMZ reported Monday morning. Jackson was 36 years old.

His Chevrolet Camaro overturned after hitting a tree just before 9 p.m. ET, according to authorities, via TMZ. Jakson was rushed to a local hospital and eventually pronounced dead.

NFL's Tarvaris Jackson Dies In Car Crash at 36https://t.co/qOuIwnKVuC — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 13, 2020

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whom Jackson backed up for three seasons, honored his former teammate in a tweet Monday morning.

Take a look:

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

Jackson played college football for Arkansas before transferring to Alabama State. The Alabama native broke into the NFL in 2006 with the Vikings and retired in 2016.

He had two children.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images