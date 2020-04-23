Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday announced his ruling after a lengthy investigation into sign-stealing allegations against the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

When the investigation was announced, manager Alex Cora and the team decided to mutually part ways. With the ruling, Cora was suspended for the entire 2020 season, but for his involvement in the Houston Astros’ scandal.

The former manager released a statement via ESPN’s Marly Rivera:

“I am relieved that these MLB investigations are concluded and that Commissioner Manfred has released his finding that I did not violate any MLB rules as a member of the Red Sox organization in 2018 or 2019. I am grateful for the Commissioner’s thoughtful and thorough investigation relating to my conduct as Red Sox manager. I also take full responsibility for the role I played, along with others, in the Astros’ violations of MLB rules in 2017. The collective conduct of the Astros’ organization in 2017 was unacceptable, and I respect and accept the Commissioner’s discipline for my past actions.”

Cora expressed gratitude to his friends, family and the Red Sox for their support during the investigation, but ended things off on a more important note.

“Finally, on a much more serious subject, my thoughts and prayers go out to all of the first responders, health-care professionals, essential workers and all of the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” Cora said. “We all need to help each other during this difficult time.”

