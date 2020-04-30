Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Do you remember where you were when the 2004 Boston Red Sox finally broke the “curse?”

Former Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe certainly does. The two-time All-Star spent eight years in Boston, including the magical 2004 season.

Lowe was a force for the Sox in the 2004 playoffs earning the series-clinching win in each of the squad’s three postseason series’ while allowing a mere four runs across 19 1/3 innings pitched.

The 2004 champion joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday’s edition of “At Home With TC” to discuss the squad.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images