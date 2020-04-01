Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 has struck the Ottawa Senators again.

Four additional members of the Senators organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Wednesday, after traveling to California with the team before the NHL paused the 2019-20 season March 12. It is unclear if any are experiencing any symptoms.

Six members of the organization — including at least two unnamed players — now have tested positive for the virus. Two players on the Colorado Avalanche also have tested positive.

NHL players and staff are under self-quarantine orders from the league until at least April 15.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Images