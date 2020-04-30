With the NHL pause getting longer by the day, many questions begin to surround the start of next season.

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the league doesn’t want to compromise any of the 2020-21 season and starting it later may be an option. And a report surfaced about the possibility of it beginning in December.

And the NHL commissioner confirmed as much Thursday night.

“We have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start,” Bettman said, via NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika. “There’s no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that’s something that will be under consideration.

“We’re going to try and make good, prudent, careful judgments. This isn’t a race to be first back. When we come back, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, under the right circumstances.”

Assuming the league wants a full 82-game schedule, teams who make the playoffs this year could be looking at a shorter offseason should they play into June or July. Of course, that’s all contingent on the current season restarting and finishing.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images