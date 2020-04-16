The future of the NHL’s 2019-20 season remains foggy, but the league still is searching for ways to resume play following the COVID-19 crisis.

The NHL paused the season indefinitely March 12 due to the outbreak just four weeks before the postseason was slated to begin. Now, teams are wondering how the league will go about the playoffs should the season resume, and how they’ll determine which teams get a shot at the Stanley Cup.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman wants to make sure things are fair for all teams, even those on the bubble.

“There are at least seven teams that were on the bubble of making the playoffs and not all of the teams had played the same number of games,” Bettman told FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “Whatever we do to come back… whether it’s complete the regular season in whole or in part, whether or not it’s expanded playoffs, we’re going to have to do something that’s fair and has integrity. That’s going to be very important no matter what it is we do and we’re considering all of the alternatives. And nothing has been ruled in and nothing has been ruled out.”

(You can check out the clip here.)

Nothing about this return will be simple, that’s for sure.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images