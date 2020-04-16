Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What will the New York Giants do with the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?

Giants head coach, and former New England Patriots special teams coordinator, Joe Judge’s dog Abby might have an answer. Judge has been preparing for the draft from the basement of his North Attleborough, Mass home, usually with Abby.

The New York Giants posted photo of the duo on Instagram and have received just under 26,000 likes to this point earning them a spot on NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia’s newest edition of “LOTZ Of Likes.”

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images