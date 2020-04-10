Medical personnel have been working nonstop to help others amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and Gordon Hayward took matters into his own hands to thank those on the front lines in Boston.

The Celtics forward put together a touching video Friday morning to thank those at Boston Children’s Hospital for their selfless actions and relentless work. His gratitude went one step further, as he and his wife, Robyn, donated 450 Dunkin Donuts gift cards to the Emergency Room staff.

His daughter, Bernie, got in on the action, too, with a special thank you at the end of the video. The result is as wholesome as it gets.

“We just wanted to shoot a quick video to say thank you so much for everything that you guys have done over at Boston Children’s Hospital Emergency Medicine team,” Hayward said in the video. “You guys have been amazing, real superheroes through this whole process and really continuing to work, continuing to put in the hours and help people.

“We wanted to send a treat your way just to show our appreciation, show our gratitude and really just say thank you.”

.@celtics forward, @gordonhayward, and his wife, Robyn, generously donated 450 @dunkindonuts $5 gift cards to our front-line Emergency Room workers to thank them for all their hard work! Watch this special message from Gordon and his daughter, Bernie 💚 pic.twitter.com/8itQ1FpgQ1 — Boston Children's (@BostonChildrens) April 10, 2020

As of Thursday afternoon, Massachusetts had 18,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 4,041 in Suffolk County alone. There have been 503 reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images