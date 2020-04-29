Rob Gronkowski’s “retirement” didn’t last long, as the All-Pro tight end has decided to return to the NFL after sitting out only one season. He won’t be rejoining the Patriots, though, as New England traded Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with quarterback Tom Brady.

While this development might be bittersweet for Patriots fans, there’s no denying Gronkowski’s 10-year run in New England was both extremely successful and wildly entertaining. So, let’s relive the 10 best “Gronk being Gronk” moments of his Patriots tenure, with an emphasis on the antics that reflected his unique personality.

Rob Gronkowski sure has left his mark on the Patriots and the NFL, with his antics being shown as early as Day 1.

Gronkowski was one of the nation’s most highly touted tight ends heading into the 2010 NFL Draft, but he fell down teams’ draft boards due to a back injury sustained in college. That allowed the Patriots to select him in the second round, 42nd overall selection, which proved to be one of the biggest steals in draft history.

Still, it was the draft-day celebration by Gronkowski and his rambunctious family that really showed the world what he was all about.

Once NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced his name, Gronkowski and his family got into a huddle to pump themselves up before the University of Arizona product made his way to the stage. Fans in New England and across the NFL officially were introduced to Gronk, and life never was the same.

Deion Sanders interviewed the rookie, saying he almost dislocated his shoulder in the process. While Gronkowski was pumped up about that gigantic moment in his football journey, you could see and hear just how much being drafted meant to him.

From the beginning, Gronkowski was himself and never shied away from showing his personality. If only fans knew what was to follow…

