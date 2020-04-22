Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reportedly are back together. And we’re getting our first look at the duo in their new threads.

Gronkowski, according to reports, requested to be traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play with Brady — the only quarterback he’s ever known. The two teams agreed on terms, and sent a fourth-round pick to New England. Brady, unsurprisingly, played a “large role” in getting Gronkowski out of retirement and to Tampa Bay.

ESPN on Tuesday released a photo of Gronkowski and Brady (photoshopped, of course) wearing the red Bucs uniform. Check it out:

It’s going to be weird seeing them in these on a regular basis.

The 2020 season already is shaping up to be an interesting one, and it hasn’t even started yet.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images