Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reportedly are back together. And we’re getting our first look at the duo in their new threads.
Gronkowski, according to reports, requested to be traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play with Brady — the only quarterback he’s ever known. The two teams agreed on terms, and sent a fourth-round pick to New England. Brady, unsurprisingly, played a “large role” in getting Gronkowski out of retirement and to Tampa Bay.
ESPN on Tuesday released a photo of Gronkowski and Brady (photoshopped, of course) wearing the red Bucs uniform. Check it out:
It's a reunion for @TomBrady and @RobGronkowski in Tampa Bay ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/uVqgb3FLF3
— ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2020
It’s going to be weird seeing them in these on a regular basis.
The 2020 season already is shaping up to be an interesting one, and it hasn’t even started yet.
More NFL: Did Julian Edelman Follow, Re-Follow Brady On Instagram?
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images