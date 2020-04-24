Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has gained another offensive weapon.

And while it’s not another pass-catching option (the Bucs have plenty of those with a trio of tight ends and pair of talented receivers), it’s someone who will help the 42-year-old quarterback throw said passes.

The Buccaneers selected the second tackle of the first-round in Iowa University product Tristan Wirfs.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Wirfs put up off-the-charts NFL combine numbers.

He set a record for his position with a 36.5-inch vertical, tied the record with a 10-foot-1-inch broad jump, ran a 4.85 40 yard dash, which was the best time among offensive linemen this year and recorded a 7.65-second three-cone drill, which was among the top 5 for offensive linemen.

Wirfs was originally linked to the New York Giants at No. 4 overall, meaning even though the Buccaneers traded from No. 14 to No. 13 to select him, they got an admired player to fall to them.

And most importantly, a player who will help keep their quarterback standing upright.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images