Quarterback Tom Brady continued to lead the league in jersey sales after spending 20 NFL seasons in one uniform.

So now, with Brady representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise the 42-year-old signal-caller has helped team merchandise sales.

But this increase is drastic.

More Buccaneers merchandise was sold Tuesday than the previous 17 days combine, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, citing Fanatics. For reference, the Buccaneers released new uniforms Tuesday.

Additionally, sales of Brady-related team merchandise increased 3,000 percent (!!!) day-over-day. And with Brady the current top-selling athlete across all sports, its lifted the Buccaneers to the top-selling team.

Speaking of Tom Brady, info on the #Bucs uniforms from @Fanatics:

— More TB merchandise was sold yesterday than the previous 17 days combined

— Sales of Brady's merch spiked over 3,000% day-over-day

— Brady is top-selling athlete across all sports and Bucs are top-selling team — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2020

That’s quite the impact.

