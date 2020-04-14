You’d have to go all the way back to 1970 for the last time a player out of Utah State was selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

This drought very well could change next week.

Jordan Love is expected to be one of the first few quarterbacks off the board in the 2020 draft. The Aggies signal-caller’s stock seems to be rising at the draft nears, and it’s easy to understand why. Love, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, features ideal quarterback size to go along with above-average arm strength and high-end athleticism.

Love also has an uncanny ability to make big plays out of thin air, which has drawn some to compare him to Patrick Mahomes. While fellow top QB prospect Joe Burrow has adamantly brushed off his lofty NFL comparison, Love seems to be embracing his.

“For me, that’s a blessing to be in the same category as Patrick Mahomes,” Love said Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” “I mean, he’s a ridiculously good player. It’s just cool to hear my name in that category. You know, MVP of the Super Bowl and all that. So it’s pretty cool.”

So, where might Love end up? At least one NFL analyst believes New England would make sense as a landing spot, and the Patriots reportedly are doing “serious homework” on the 21-year-old.

